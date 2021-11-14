Electrical shop loses RM20,000 stock in robbery

SUNGAI PETANI: An electrical shop in Taman Beringin Indah near here lost RM20,000 in stock, after it was believed to have been broken into by six men who escaped with several electrical appliances as well as 24 rolls of copper wire, early this morning.

Kuala Muda district police chief, ACP Adzli Abu Shah, said that police received a call about the incident at 4 am today, and further inspection at the shop found that there were traces of the grill and shutter doors being pried open.

“A review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage found that there were six male suspects breaking into the shop before loading the copper wire rolls onto a lorry, while three other suspects were seen riding three separate motorcycles,” he said in a statement today.

Adzli said that the case was being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code, and investigations were ongoing to track down the suspects.-Bernama