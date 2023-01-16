Elephant believed to have trampled Orang Asli teenager back to its natural habitat: Wildlife

KUANTAN: The elephant that caused the death of an Orang Asli teenager in Pos Sinderut, Lipis, last week, is believed to have returned to its habitat in the Ulu Jelai Forest Reserve.

The Pahang Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department, in a statement today, said this is based on the results of observations made by the team tasked with capturing the elephant.

The team began its operation last Jan 10, a day after the elephant attack, with the involvement of 16 staff from the department and the National Elephant Conservation Center (PKGK) in Kuala Gandah, Temerloh.

“The result of the observations on Jan 12 found that the elephant had crossed Jalan Sungai Koyan-Cameron Highlands and returned to the Ulu Jelai Forest Reserve,“ it said, adding that the department would continue to track down the elephant until Jan 19.

According to the department, it will also continue to work with the Orang Asli Affairs Department (JAKOA) to enhance understanding and awareness on safety measures when in conflict with wild animals among the Orang Asli community.

It said any complaints and information on wildlife can be channelled to the nearest PERHILITAN Office or hotline 1-800-88-5151 or the website www.wildlife.gov.my. -Bernama