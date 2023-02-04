Elephants had to settle for draw because they lost focus: Fandi

KUANTAN: Losing focus at the end of the match caused Sri Pahang FC to settle for a 1-1 draw with Kedah Darul Aman FC in the Super League at home yesterday despite leading until stoppage time.

The Elephants head coach Fandi Ahmad described the result as 'very disappointing' considering his team launched more attacks and dominated the game in the second half of the match.

“The opponents dominated the match in the first half before our ball control became better and we created more chances when changing the formation to 4-3-3 in the second half.

“It was unfortunate because our finishing was not good enough to score more goals in this match, besides losing concentration in the final minutes which allowed Kedah to equalise,“ he said after the match at the Darul Makmur Stadium, here.

The homesters desire to collect three full points after taking the lead in the 62nd minute through a penalty kick by defender Stefano Brundo was not achieved when the Canaries import player Jonathan Boareto dos Reis managed to equalise in the 93rd minute.

Fandi said weaknesses in making final passes by midfielders to the strikers also needs to be improved.

Meanwhile, Kedah head coach Nafuzi Zain said the success of bringing home a point away from home especially against a tough side like Sri Pahang' was not an easy task for his men.

“We were dominating the match early on and had chances to create goals... but lapses on our part gave the hosts the motivation to fight back and score first.

“However, the situation was actually good because then we could see the mental and moral strength of the players to continue the fight from falling behind until they managed to equalise the result in the last minute,“ he said. -Bernama