Elite Expressway crash: Trailer lorry driver charged (Updated)

SHAH ALAM: A trailer lorry driver was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with 10 counts of driving in a reckless or dangerous manner that resulted in the death of 10 individuals along the Elite Expressway, last Saturday.

Mohd Rafi Jaafar(pix), 37, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him separately by a court interpreter before Magistrate Nur Faizah Abdul Sani.

He was charged with driving a trailer lorry in a dangerous manner to the extent of causing the death of Norul Naziah Buyong, 37; Mohd Razarul Amin Abdul Razak, 17; Razatul Aliah Abdul Razak, 16; Puteri Hidayah Abdul Razak, 12; Mohd Aizat Syazwan Abdul Razak, 10; Mohd Rokaizat Rezky Abdul Razak, nine; Mohd Hidayat Hakimie Abdul Razak, seven; Puteri Nur Ain Syalwana Abdul Razak, three; Muhammad Raid Fathi Abd Razak,10 months and Mohamad Rahimi Rolex, 27.

Mohd Rafi was alleged to have committed the offence at KM8.3 of the Elite Expressway, Shah Alam-bound, in Subang Jaya, Petaling at 12.02 am on Dec 18.

The charges were framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine not exceeding RM20,000, upon conviction.

Earlier, Selangor chief public prosecutor Mohammad Al-Saufi Hashim said the prosecution did not offer bail to the accused as the offence was non-bailable.

However, he proposed bail to be set at RM5,000 for each charge if the court wanted to allow bail.

“We also propose the court to impose additional conditions that the accused must surrender his driving licence to the court and he cannot disturb the witnesses,” he said.

Mohd Rafi requested for a lower bail, saying that he had to support his wife who was not working and three children.

Nue Faizah then set bail at RM1,000 for each charge and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month and fixed Jan 26, 2022, for mention.

On Dec 18, the media reported that a mother and her eight children were among 10 people who were killed in an accident involving four vehicles at the USJ Rest and Service Area (RR) of the ELITE Expressway, near here.-Bernama