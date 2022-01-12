ELMLAB, GPS fleet seek to launch digital telemetry solutions

KUALA LUMPUR: ELMLAB and GPS Fleet are teaming up to develop a telemetry tracker that will enable digital telemetry solutions in fleet management leveraging 4G and 5G networks.

ELMLAB, a research and development service provider, recently inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GPS Fleet, a fleet management and logistics technology solution provider, to cement the partnership.

“In the long term, this partnership aims to introduce the technology to a wider industry, marking the company’s (ELMLAB’s) first step towards a vision of providing sustainable technological solutions for more Malaysian businesses,” ELMLAB said in a statement today.

It said GPS Fleet would work with commercial vehicle partners in the industry to accelerate the adoption of digital telemetry solutions such as driver monitoring systems that feature facial recognition and live monitoring of companies’ fleet through 4G and 5G connectivity.

According to ELMLAB, these systems will deliver accurate detections of fatigue, distraction, smoking and bad driving behaviours.

ELMLAB director Choo Tzer Maan said it is committed to championing the accelerated adoption of digital tools to help continue driving Malaysia’s advancement towards the Fifth Industry Revolution.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with GPS Fleet to help businesses incorporate Internet of things-enabled (IoT) solutions. By increasing the efficiency of their fleet management whilst ensuring safety of their assets and drivers, we hope to move towards establishing a robust digital supply chain in future,“ he added. - Bernama