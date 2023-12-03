Embrace Madani moments in everyday life

MORE than 65,000 people clapped and swayed to the scintillating perfor-mance of legendary music maestro A.R. Rahman, which resonated at Stadium Bukit Jalil a few weeks backs. The ravings of the lingering, impressionable concert that night has still not stopped. His selection of compositions rendered in a professionally organised concert, with a solid sound system, clearly brought the house down.

The icing on the cake was when Malaysian Diva Datuk Siti Nurhaliza sang a Tamil song, with the crowd cheering and singing along with her. The immediate connection she made with the audience, the dexterity in which she memorised the difficult words and the confidence in which she belted the number sent goosebumps to those watching the performance that night and to the millions who had the opportunity to watch the show repeatedly on YouTube. It indeed portrayed a moment of unity.

This effort to connect to all races is a Madani moment. There is no need for long political speeches or massive scale performances bringing various races to perform their respective dances on one stage, which traditionally have signified attempts at creating unity.

A performance of this nature shows the power connectivity has, and should be the embedding force of the government every time it unveils policies and programmes for the public at large. How connected the people of different races and the varying strata of the community are in receiving these initiatives should be the yardstick for measuring the success of any programme.

Connectivity requires not a passive sympathy but an active empathy, which are two traits embedded in the SCRIPT acronym, which stands for sustainability, compassion, respect, innovation, prosperity and trust in the Malaysia Madani concept. Two of those values i.e. compassion and respect are emphasised here.

The Thaipusam chariot driven annually between Jalan Bandar and Batu Caves is a major highlight of the festival, and this time it also fell on “Chap Goh Meh”, an auspicious day for the Chinese.

Amid the holy chanting and congregational prayers accom-panying the brightly decorated chariot, the streets were filled with pilgrims fulfilling their vows. The sudden leap of the Chinese lion dancers, accom-panied by the fast-beating Chinese drums during some part of the chariot’s journey this year was a pleasant reflection of a Madani moment. There were moments of unity when the two ancient cultures and traditions came together, and people

were honoured to witness such an affair.

The multiracial police force ensured law and order so that the Indians of Hindu faith and the Chinese could peacefully carry out their religious and cultural obligations. These are moments of pride often taken for granted, and should be cherished.

Meanwhile, the hearts of millions beat with anxiety as they await the announcement of the Academy award winners next month for our Malaysian born Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, who is being nominated for best actor for the movie Everything Everywhere all at once. The nomination itself is an honour for our nation, but a win will put us on the map for the right reason.

It is the same anxiety that grips every Malaysian during a sports meet, where people of all races have one common expectation, i.e. Malaysia must win.

And further away, the earthquake in Turkiye took thousands of lives and displaced thousands more. Scenes of this tragedy have moved people around the world, including Malaysians. People of all faiths, religious based NGOs and interfaith bodies here have come together to raise funds for the victims of this tragedy.

This is not the only incident where people have come together, but natural disasters in the past have invoked similar empathetic connection from all Malaysians. We have seen flashes of the Madani spirit where people have transcend the trivialities of boundaries. People from diverse religious groups moved only by the sheer, noble motive of serving and to help.

These are glimpses of the Madani spirit Malaysia already has and is known for, but

we need to appreciate and acknowledge them. The invoking of humaneness and the inculcation of a pervasive, caring nature should be entrenched in the Malaysian spirit.

Teachers in schools should keep reminding students of

how to extract these Madani experiences from every day life. Lecturers in universities must inculcate their students with social values like humanity

and see things in a better perspective.

What you see is not as important as how you see it. Therein lies probably the secret of embracing, acknowledging and accepting the numerous passing Madani moments we are already enriched with.

Prof Dr Suresh Govind FASc is an honorary professor at University of Malaya, chairman of the Board of Trustees for Yayasan Perpaduaan Malaysia, director of Sathya Sai Academy for Human Values and Coordinator for Friendship Group for Inter-religious

Service. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com