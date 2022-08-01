Embrace road safety culture and save lives

IT is high time motorists pay more attention to their safety. Just the other day I witnessed a dangerous scene where a couple were changing their flat tyre on the side of the road. They did not bother to turn on their hazard lights, and worse there was no safety triangle placed behind the stationary car to alert oncoming traffic.

This is a common sight. There have been many such cases. It does not matter if it takes place on a major highway or a residential road, pull out all stops to be sighted.

The couple were lucky as it was broad day light when the incident happened. However, rain, low light conditions and the fall of night will severely affect visibility and increase the chances of an untoward incident.

Ensure you have all the equipment in the emergency safety kit. Be sure to periodically check if the equipment is in working order and if they need to be replaced. If the emergency kit is missing, invest in a new one.

All these can make a difference between life and death. Motorists should also periodically check their spare tyre to ensure it is properly inflated with the correct recommended air pressure or if it needs replacing.

Make all these a habit. It does not consume much time.

Above all, we need to practise safe and defensive driving. Recklessness and carelessness have no place on our roads. Everyone should respect the traffic laws and each other while on the roads.

We have lost enough to the Covid-19 pandemic. We do not need to hear, see or read anymore unnecessary loss of lives due to negligent driving.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya