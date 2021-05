JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 2,687 people will remain at the main campus of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)(pix) in Skudai which is subject to the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for 14 days starting today until June 3.

Kulai district officer Zainor Adani said of the total, 2,131 were students living in residential colleges, while 556 were staff including their family members.

“Based on the data received by the UTM EMCO operations room, to date, a total of 54 positive cases detected out of the 351 screenings carried out, while 223 are negative and 74 are still awaiting results from the Lingkaran Ilmu cluster.

“Screening tests and contact tracing are still being done at the campus by the Kulai health office in collaboration with the UTM health centre,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Zainor, who is also the Kulai District Disaster Management Committee chairman said his team would take over the management in the UTM EMCO area and the operations room had been activated to coordinate the management process led by the committee secretariat.-BERNAMA