KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in 10 localities in Sabah and Pahang from Sunday till Aug 28.

Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein in his daily statement on the National Recovery Plan here today said the locality placed under the EMCO in Pahang was Jalan Blue Valley-Lojing, Cameron Highlands while the remaining nine localities were in Sabah.

“The localities in Sabah are Kampung Pulutan, Manggatal; Kampung Mansiang, Menggatal and Hyatt Centric construction site in Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Brunei, Membakut and Rumah Kongsi Tapak Bina Prima, Lumat in Beaufort.

“Others are Kampung Rancangan Kalabakan; Kampung Mangaris 2, Kota Marudu; Kampung Contoh, Putatan and Lorong Mat Salleh Batu 2, Jalan Apas in Tawau,” he said.

Hishammuddin said the EMCO at Kampung Siansai Dundau and Kampung Tempasuk 1, Kota Belud; Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Sri Semarak, Tawau; Kampung Sembulan Tengah and Lama, Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, scheduled to end tomorrow, would be extended until Aug 28.

Hishammuddin also announced the termination of EMCO at 21 localities in Sabah and Pahang effective tomorrow.

In Sabah, the localities involved are Bandar Sabindo, Kampung Rancangan Sungai Tongkang, Taman Kukusan, Batu 2 Lorong Habib Abdul Rahman, Jalan Apas and Taman Berjaya in Tawau; Kampung Bariawa Laut, Kampung Baitah, Kampung Panagatan Ulu, Kampung Kota Ayangan and Rumah Kongsi Jutaya Lingkudau in Keningau, he said.

It also involves Kampung Seri Aman, Taman Orkid, Kampung Damaran Banggi in Kudat; Kampung Lupak Meluas Darat, Kampung Sundang Laut and Flat Taman Sejati in Sandakan; Taman Sempelang, Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Tengah Padang, Putatan; and Kampung Babagon in Penampang.

The EMCO will also end in localities in Pahang, namely Kampung Tanjung Kerayong, Mentakab in Temerloh and Pos Iskandar in Bera.

Meanwhile, he said 48 premises were ordered to close immediately while 208 individuals were compounded and 16 others remanded for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP) yesterday. -Bernama