EMCO at Satak Orang Asli village, Raub extended: MKN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) enforced on the Satak Orang Asli village in Mukim Batu Talam, Raub, Pahang has been extended to Nov 23.

The EMCO in this area had previously been scheduled to end tomorrow.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said on Facebook that the extension was made after studying the Health Ministry’s analysis of the COVID-19 infection risk and trend in the locality.

“Meanwhile, the EMCO at Pos Betau, Mukim Ulu Julai in Lipis and Taman Amalina Lestari in Raub, Pahang which started on Oct 20 and Nov 3, respectively, will end tomorrow as scheduled,” he added.

He also said that there were no new localities with EMCO enforcement today.-Bernama