KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced at four localities in Sabah, two in Kelantan and one in Pahang from Saturday (Aug 21) until Sept 3, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said the affected areas in Sabah are Kampung Gambaron 1 and Ladang Ribu Bonus, Telupid; as well as Perumahan Ladang Cepat Wawasan 7000 and Perumahan Ladang Meridian Paitan, Beluran.

In Kelantan, the affected areas are two Orang Asli villages, namely Kampung Blau and Kampung Batang in Pos Blau, Gua Musang while in Pahang the area involved is the Sungai Lebak Orang Asli village in Bentong.

“The standard operating procedures (SOP) for all the EMCO areas are the same as previously announced,” he said in a statement regarding the EMCO today.

Rodzi said the EMCO at Taman Nilam (Blue Zone), Kuah sub-district, Langkawi, Kedah; Kampung Baru Pasir Putih and Kampung Wallace Bay, Pulau Sebatik, Sabah; as well as the Bentong prison complex and quarters in Bentong, Pahang would be extended until Sept 3.

In addition, the EMCO at Kampung Morak, Kebakat sub-district, Tumpat, Kelantan; Perumahan Kilang Sawit Veetar, Tongod Sabah; as well as FELDA Sungai Koyan 1 and 2, Lipis, Pahang will end tomorrow as scheduled.

According to Rodzi, the decision was made after the MKN considered the presentation from the Health Ministry regarding the Covid-19 risk assessment and infection trends in the localities. — Bernama