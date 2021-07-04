EMCO at two localities in Sabah, one in Kelantan from July 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) would be enforced at two localities in Sabah and one locality in Kelantan from July 6 to 19, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the EMCO in Sabah involved Kampung Jambatan Baru, Membakut in Beaufort and Block 6, Kampung Titingan di Tawau.

“The EMCO in Kelantan, meanwhile, will involve the Lepan Kabu (A and B) Plantation quarters and part of Kampung Pahi, namely, the area bordering the plantation’s quarters in Kuala Krai .

“Implementation of the EMCO is aimed at curbing movement and the spread of Covid-19 infection to the areas at risk from the affected localities,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and EMCO today.

Ismail Sabri said EMCO implementation was following the risk assessment made by the various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of the Health Ministry.

He also announced that the EMCO at Kampung Jaya Baru, Kunak and Kampung Serudung Baru, Tawau in Sabah, scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended until July 19.

He noted that the EMCO at four localities in the sub-district of Tenglu, Mersing, Johor and five housing areas in Mentakab, Pahang would end at 11.59 pm tomorrow (July 5) as scheduled .

The EMCO at Kampung Pulutan, Nabawan; Ladang Brumas, Kalabakan and Taman Wijaya Park in Kota Kinabalu will also be terminated at the same time tomorrow as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government would step up enforcement through inspection on factories and business premises as there had been too many violations of the gazetted government directives and standard operating procedures (SOP).

He said that up to yesterday, cumulatively 151,773 business premises, 25,970 factories, 1,847 construction sites and 812 workers’ hostels had been inspected.

Yesterday alone, inspections were made on 5,785 factories, 15,388 business premises, 569 construction sites and 297 workers’ hostels, and out of the number, four factories and 20 business premises were ordered closed for violating the government’s directives and SOP.

He added that 691 individuals were arrested for violating the SOP, with 651 of them given compound notices, 38 were remanded while two were bailed. — Bernama