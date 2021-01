PETALING JAYA: The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at the Westlite workers’ dormitory 1 and 2 in Senai, Johor Baru will be lifted today, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The EMCO there was scheduled to end on Jan 29 but according to the Health Ministry (MOH) the cases reported in this locality showed a declining trend.

Ismail Sabri said todate, the Health Ministry has screened 1,978 individuals and out of this, a total of 692 were infected with Covid-19.

“MOH reported that a total of 23 remaining cases will end their isolation period today. Therefore on the advice and risk assessment by MOH, the government agrees to end the EMCO there today,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at the Johor Baru Correctional Centre and its staff quarters in Batu 19 Jalan Ulu Choh-Pontian is scheduled to be lifted tomorrow.

“MOH has screened a total of 1,402 individuals, and out of this 1,015 were positive. The ministry has reported a downward trend and the last case was on Jan 13 and the government has decided to end EMCO at these localities starting tomorrow,“ he said.

The EMCO at Jelebu Prison in Negri Sembilan and its staff quarters will also be lifted tomorrow except the Transit Block (Muhasabah Block).

“ MOH has conducted a total of 2,775 screening tests and 908 tested positive, but it also showed a downward trend in the number of cases reported hence EMCO will be lifted in these said localities starting tomorrow,“ he said in a statement.

However, the MOH confirmed a total of 49 active cases still receiving their treatment and a total of 69 individuals (close contact) who are still under the House Surveillance Order (HSO) at Transit Block (Muhasabah Block).

“On the advice of MOH, the EMCO at Muhasabah Block will be extended from Jan 25 till Feb 7,“ he said.