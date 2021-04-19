EMCO enforced across entire Tawau district untrue

TAWAU: The Disaster Operations Control Centre here denied claims that the Enforced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced throughout the entire Tawau district.

Tawau centre chairman Arnold Joibi said the allegations were merely rumours and hoped that the public would not simply believe the fake news.

“Currently there has not been (any suggestions to enforce the EMCO) even with the high number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the district daily. I hope the public will get accurate information through official statements during media conferences regarding the Covid-19 situation in Sabah,” he told reporters after checks on the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme here today.

The EMCO has been enforced in 20 localities in Tawau involving more than 28,000 residents since April 1. — Bernama