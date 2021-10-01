EMCO in Kampung Sungai Padi, Lipis extended to Oct 16: MKN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Kampung Sungai Padi, Lipis, Pahang which is scheduled to end tomorrow has been extended to Oct 16, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

In a statement in his Facebook page, he said the extension was made after studying the analyses of the Health Ministry on the current risks and trends of Covid-19 infection in the locality.

Meanwhile, he said EMCO in Kampung Air, Beluran, Sabah which began on Sept 19 will be lifted tomorrow as scheduled.-Bernama



