EMCO in seven localities in Sabah, one in Kelantan - DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven localities in Sabah and one in Kelantan will be coming under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Tuesday until July 26, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the localities in Sabah involved Kampung Jempangah and Kampung Rancangan Klias in Beaufort; Kampung Tebongon (Putatan); Borneo Timber (Tongod) as well as Jalan Pasir, Likas, Kampung Kuala, Menggatal and Kuarters Tangki Air Biru, Telipok (Kota Kinabalu).

In Kelantan, the area involved Kampung Gong Jering, Mukim Bukit Jawa in Pasir Puteh.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for all EMCO is the same as announced earlier,” he said in a statement on the development of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

In this regard, the EMCO in Kepayan Prison, Kota Kinabalu and Kampung Nahaba, Kota Belud also in Sabah which was scheduled to be lifted on July 11 and 12 respectively has been extended for the same period from July 13.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Tringkap, Cameron Highland in Pahang and Kilang Sawit Bell including the factory housing in Kinabatangan, Sabah ended today according to schedule while the EMCO in Kampung Penimbawan, Tuaran and Kampung Linau, Kota Belud, Sabah would be lifted according to schedule tomorrow.

Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister said EMCO in several other localities which are closing earlier than schedule included Westlite-PKNS Apartment and Mentari Court Apartment, PJS 8, Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

They are also in Sarawak at Ladang Mukah 1 Workers’ Quarters, Sarawak Plantation Agriculture Development Sdn Bhd (SPAD), Balingian Power Generation Workers’ Quarters, Jalan Sibu and Rumah Panjang Malang Anak Bada, Sungai Bayan.

On compliance to SOP yesterday, he said 1,915 factories, 18,278 business premises, 574 construction sites and 192 workers’ hostels were inspected.

He said from the total, 63 premises covering factories, business premises and construction sites were ordered closed for violating the stipulated SOP.

“Apart from that, 547 individuals were arrested for infringing SOP with 533 of them compounded and 14 more remanded while in Op Benteng, 51 illegal immigrants were nabbed and three vehicles were seized yesterday,” he said. — Bernama