KUALA LUMPUR: Masjid India and its surroundings, usually bustling with shoppers, have turned quiet and deserted, after it was announced that the location will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting tomorrow.

Once the directive is issued, all premises at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Lebuh Ampang, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Melaka and Jalan Munshi Abdullah will be forced to close.

Two areas which have been excluded from the EMCO ruling are the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) located behind the City One Plaza condominium which was placed under EMCO on March 31, and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) centre for the homeless.

As at 4pm today, a check by Bernama saw the areas have been installed with one-metre high barbed-wire fencing and roadblocks have been mounted along all major routes.

It was learnt that apart from these locations, the barbed wire fencing were also installed since last night, at places believed to be the ‘rat routes’ which would be the escape routes from the area.

In addition police and military presence was also seen there, as the one square kilometre-area has been placed under strict control. Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that the Masjid India area and its vicinity would be placed under EMCO following a spike in Covid-19 positive cases at the location. Over 10,000 residents living in the area will be affected by the move.

The figure includes the over 6,000 individuals living at the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion flats, another 3,200 residents in City One Plaza, as well as nearly 1,000 residents living in shophouses around the Masjid India area. -Bernama