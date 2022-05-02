Emergency lane still being misused by some motorists: Bukit Aman

TANJUNG MALIM: There still are some motorists who misuse the emergency lane, based on surveillance during this festive period, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) deputy director (1) Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain(pix) said.

He said, however, the majority of motorists have been responsible in their compliance of traffic laws based on the observation of the police along highways and federal roads throughout Op Selamat 18 in conjunction with Aidilfitri since Friday.

“Although there are (drivers) who misuse the emergency lane, I can say that the majority of motorists are excellent, as using the emergency lane to overtake merely to reach your destination earlier is really overdoing things.

“So, most motorists still respect the law and do listen to the advice from police,” he told reporters after conducting a drone demonstration as part of Op Selamat 18 at the northbound Slim River toll plaza along the North-South Expressway here yesterday.

Mohd Nadzri also said location of the drones would change daily throughout Op Selamat 18 to record photos of vehicles committing traffic offences.-Bernama