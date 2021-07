PETALING JAYA: The government has decided the Emergency proclamation nationwide will not continue and will expire on Aug 1 as planned.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Parliament and Law Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan(pix) said the government, in accordance with Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution, will not advise Yang Di-Pertuan Agong to continue with the Emergency and that Putrajaya will revoke all emergency ordinances.