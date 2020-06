KUALA LUMPUR: Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) has embarked on an initiative to help international students get started on their online classes in their home countries following the Covid-19 pandemic.

EMGS, in a statement today, said it has started the online application process as well as the issuance of EMGS approval letter for online learning since May.

It would also ensure that all efforts were made to the best of the international students, educators and industry as the whole and believed that proactive initiatives aimed at driving international student engagement would yield a positive impact and help educational institutions to redefine their strategies, in line with the new normal.

“EMGS also believes that attention should be given to international students to return to Malaysia to continue pursuing their studies,” it said.

Meanwhile, its chief executive officer Mohd Radzlan Jalaludin, in a same statement said, the well-being of international students and their future development was EMGS priority.

“EMGS has taken proactive steps to support the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and promote online learning,” he said. -Bernama