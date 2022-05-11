Emirates to increase air connectivity to Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Dubai-based Emirates, one of the world’s leading airlines, is set to increase air connectivity to Malaysia through a number of flights and flight capacity, from major destinations beyond Dubai and across the globe.

This follows the signing of a memorandum of collaboration (MOC) between Tourism Malaysia and Emirates at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022 held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday (May 10), as strategic partners to boost tourism recovery.

Tourism Malaysia, in a statement, said Emirates is expected to expand its wings to other cities in Malaysia as well as promote some of the country’s latest attractions and destinations for shopping, family fun, eco-adventure, honeymoon and luxury holidays, following the reopening of Malaysia’s borders on April 1.

“This collaboration will explore mutually beneficial initiatives that will drive inbound tourism to Malaysia, and also offers Emirates more opportunities to serve the market,“ said Tourism Malaysia, an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture with the focus on promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the collaboration would give a further boost to the tourism industry and strengthen economic ties between Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

The collaboration is also aimed to attract potential tourists from other markets such as Europe, America, and Africa via Emirates’ network and services, she said.

“We hope Emirates will continue to work together with Tourism Malaysia to promote Malaysia as a unique travel destination focusing solely on Malaysia by highlighting different cities such as Kota Kinabalu and Penang,“ she said in the statement.-Bernama