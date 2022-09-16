Emotional send off as Samy Vellu's remains cremated in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: The remains of the late Tun Dr S. Samy Vellu was cremated at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Crematorium in Cheras amid a sombre atmosphere at 5.30pm today.

Enroute to the crematorium in Cheras, the hearse passed by the MIC Headquarters at about 3.30pm, offering mourners who lined up along the road leading to the headquarters, an opportunity to pay their last respects.

As soon as the hearse arrived in Cheras at about 4.30pm, about 300 odd people who had gathered at the crematorium joined in a prayer together with family members and MIC leaders, including Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M.Saravanan, MIC President Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran, MIC Puteri leader Shaliny Rajaram, popular singer Datuk Dj Dave and popular song writer Vairamuthu Ramasamy from India.

Samy Vellu leaves behind wife Toh Puan R. Indrani, daughter S. Mangayarkarasi and son Datuk Seri Vel Parri.

Samy Vellu, born on March 8, 1936 passed away at 7am yesterday in his residence at the age of 86.

The former MIC President was the Sungai Siput MP for a record eight times from 1974 to 2008 and served as Works Minister twice, from 1983 to 1989 and again from 1995 to 2008.

Vigneswaran with teary eyes said the late Samy Vellu was a ‘father’ in the political circle and his contribution to the party and nation cannot be emulated.

“He groomed us from a young age to become future leaders and to continue the party’s struggle to uplift the welfare of members,“ he told reporters at the crematorium.-Bernama