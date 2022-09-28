Employers required to wait for arrival of new foreign workers at KLIA

SEPANG: Employers are required to wait for the arrival of their new foreign workers at the KL International Airport (KLIA) to ensure that they have a legitimate employer, said Immigration Director-General Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

Khairul Dzaimee said the employers are responsible for managing the documentation of the workers and verifying that they are the employers of the workers concerned.

He said the Immigration Department’s regulations give employers a period of six hours to receive their foreign workers at KLIA, but in certain circumstances, that period will be extended.

“The foreign workers in question will not be released until the actual employer as in the application arrives at KLIA to receive them. This regulation aims to ensure that all foreign workers have legitimate employers.

“Employers’ failure to comply with this rule will result in the foreign workers being given a ‘Not to Land’ (NTL) notice and will be sent home on the next flight to their country of origin,“ he said in a statement today, in response to allegations related to the management of entry of foreign workers at KLIA on social media.

A post on Facebook had questioned the action of sending back foreign workers who were not picked up after six hours of arriving at KLIA, and alleged that the Immigration Department did not want to take responsibility in the event of a delay.

According to Khairul Dzaimee, since the reopening of the national borders, the Immigration Department has managed the entry of new foreign workers totaling 98,079 from April 1 to Sept 26. - Bernama