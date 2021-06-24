Employers under PIKAS not allowed to charge workers for vaccination - Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Employers registered under the Public-Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PIKAS) are not allowed to charge their workers for the vaccination.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said the cost for administering the vaccine, which included setting up vaccination centres (PPV) for the purpose must be borne by employers, adding they were prohibited from transferring the cost to their employees through salary deductions.

“I would like to reiterate that the Covid-19 vaccines under PICK are free for those residing in Malaysia.

“The same principle also applies to the Industrial PPV programme under PIKAS which has been mobilised to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic under Phase 4 of PICK,“ he said in a statement here today.

Khairy also said members of the public who are getting their Covid-19 vaccination at the PPV managed by private medical practitioners would not be charged for the vaccination.

Private medical practitioners involved in administering the vaccination were also not allowed to charge consultation fees, he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) said it had lodged two police reports following allegations of vaccine sale activities.

“We understand that several arrests have been made and further details will be announced by the police soon.

“CITF would like to emphasise that no vaccines or appointment slots can be sold. Vaccination is provided free of charge to all residents in Malaysia under PICK,” read the statement.

CITF urged the public to immediately report to the police if they are being offered to buy Covid-19 vaccines. — Bernama