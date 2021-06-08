Employers urged to help speed up herd immunity

PETALING JAYA: Employers will be able to help ensure the success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) by fully supporting the government’s efforts to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 by end-2021.

“MEF appeals to all employers to brief their employees on the importance of vaccination and help them to register, especially those at the lower levels of employment who may find it difficult to use the MySejahtera app,”its president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said today.

“Besides providing time off to employees to undergo vaccination, employers are also encouraged to set up a help desk at the workplace to educate the employees, so that the message on the importance of Covid-19 vaccination would be passed on to their families and friends.

“This simple effort would complement the NIP which could be achieved in a shorter period of time.”

As at June 2, the NIP reported that 12.58 million or 51.9% of the adult population had registered for vaccines while the total vaccines administered was 3.21 million doses – 2.1 million people had received one dose of the vaccine and 1.11 million completed two doses.

It is understood that to attain the desired herd immunity, a total of 25 million people or 80% of the adult population were targeted to be inoculated by year end.

Malaysia needs at least another 12 million people to sign up and be vaccinated against Covid 19 to attain herd immunity, while the attendance rate among those who have registered was about 80% on average.

Both the registration and average attendance rate indicate that vaccine hesitancy remains an issue.

“Employers can encourage better communication among our families and friends, and also to help educate people who still have doubts and fears about the vaccine,” Syed Hussain said.

“We appreciate the government’s efforts especially the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Ministry of Health to secure the vaccines for the Rakyat, and we understand the need to depend on others for supply as we are not producers of vaccines.

“Despite the prevailing challenges, we must do all we can to get Malaysians to be in the right mind set so that when the borders are open, employers and employees are already vaccinated and ready to meet all the opportunities that will come with the opening of interstate and international travel.”

However, the communication from the government regarding the SOPs and vaccination must be clear and consistent because there should not be ad hoc changes on implementation of guidelines and SOP that creates confusion to the employers, employees and the Rakyat, he said.

“If the confusion and inconsistencies persist then the public may lose confidence in the MCO regulations prescribed to them.

“In moving forward, we hope all communications would have been discussed intra agencies and departments and the execution is tested before roll out.

“MEF is committed to assist the government in whatever manner to make the NIP a success so that our businesses and our lives return to normalcy,” Syed Hussain added.