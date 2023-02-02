Employment agency owner charged with CBT involving EPK money

IPOH: An employment agency owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 48 charges of criminal of breach of trust (CBT) involving Work Preparation Allowance (EPK) amounting to RM30,000.

Fauziah Mustafa (pix), 47, was charged with failing to hand over EPK money from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) amounting to RM30,000 to workers who had been employed through her company FMZ Worldwide Ventures.

The EPK (Mobility Assistance) is a Socso hiring and training incentive that is given to each employee on an one-off basis through the employer;.

All the offences were allegedly committed at Maybank Klebang Branch here between January 2021 and May last year.

She was charged under Section 405 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 406 of the same code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and can be fined, if convicted.

The case was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Maziyah Mansor and Prosecuting Officer Mohd Shafiqzan Suhaimi while the accused was unrepresented.

Maziyah offered bail of RM1,000 for each charge but Fauziah asked for a lower bail on the grounds of supporting her father and a daughter who is still studying while her husband had suffered a mild stroke.

The court allowed bail at RM20,000 with one surety for all the charges and fixed March 2 for re-mention of the case. -Bernama