Empowering students via sports

THERE is no doubt that sports, physical education (PE) and exercise are powerful tools in developing a healthy body and mind. The importance of PE in schools cannot be overemphasised. It helps develop a child into being a balanced individual.

Even though the Education Ministry’s National Sports Day, with its 1Murid 1Sukan policy, is encouraging, this should not be a one-off thing every year. Sports and exercise should be promoted daily as a healthy culture for a developing nation.

Sports and PE should be made a major curriculum in schools as they will enable students to stay healthy and emotionally strong. Participating in school sports will increase students’ confidence, mental alertness and self esteem.

Sports will also help teach students about leadership qualities, patience, teamwork, interactive skills, and boost emotional wellbeing, develop discipline and help them perform better academically.

PE provides a great opportunity for children to get active outdoors and focus on developing different sporting skills. Parents and teachers must ensure children do not practise a sedentary lifestyle, like getting hooked on computer games, which not only has resulted in obesity, but also led to the rise in poor eating habits and lack of exercise among children.

Studies have shown that exercising can improve the attention span of schoolchildren. Regular exercise can help grow the hippocampus, the part of the brain which is responsible for learning and memory. Consistent cardiovascular-based exercise is also linked to better brain functionality and improved memory.

Our Education Ministry should revisit our past PE curriculum at schools, and how it played an integral part of children’s education.

Now, there are clubs, sports associations and private companies running children athletics and youth track-and-field sporting events, which not only keep our children active and competitive but also allow them to channel their energy on productive activities instead of getting involved in social ills like drugs, gangsterism, bullying or other social menace.

C. Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban