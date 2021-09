KUALA LUMPUR: The enactment of a code of ethics for Members of Parliament will be able to create a positive perception of lower house elected representatives, and raise the credibility of Parliament as the main lawmaking institution, Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim(pix) said.

He said the code of ethics would be used as the main reference for MPs to perform their roles better, besides helping to perform their duties more effectively and prudently.

“We witnessed their (MPs) behaviour several months ago which shows that they have forgotten how to speak, convey ideas and how to emphasise something in the right way. We don’t have to cuss, use abusive language or demean our status as Members of Parliament.

“Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and I will try to firmly enforce several provisions of the Standing Order,” he said when met after appearing on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme yesterday that discussed efforts to be taken towards the transformation of Parliament.

Rais said the existing code of ethics had no specific source of authority and was not punitive, and therefore, most of the provisions in the code were less effective in controlling and shaping good ethics among MPs.

He said with the support of the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, several types of ethics would be combined with the Parliament Act 1952 as one of the steps towards the transformation of Parliament and would be announced and explained to the people on the importance of realising the effort.

On Friday, the Federal government offered a seven-point plan in implementing the transformation in Parliament and government sector to restore political stability in fighting Covid-19 and reviving the economy.

The offer, among others, includes tabling the Anti-Hopping Bill in Parliament, implementing Undi 18 soon and limiting the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years. -Bernama