Encorp delves into new frontiers with the launch of Cahaya Kristal in Sabah

PETALING JAYA: Encorp Bhd, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Encorp Development Sdn Bhd, has ventured into East Malaysia with the official launch of the Cahaya Kristal Residential Project.

This low-density leasehold development on a 1.6 acres residential site is at Bukit Kepayan, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The project has a gross development value (GDV) of RM79.2 million and is scheduled for completion by July 2026.

Cahaya Kristal introduces 166 units spread across a 10-storey tower block, offering a selection of 1+1 bedrooms with 1 bathroom and 1+2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, as well as built-ups ranging from 530 sq. ft. to 790 sq. ft. and priced from RM440,000.

The Cahaya Kristal key highlights include its prime location, well-connected access to amenities, transportation hubs, and educational institutions.

Encorp said the design appeals to families and downsizers seeking a blend of nature, privacy, and convenience. It offers a lifestyle that encompasses various facilities like a swimming pool, roof terrace, convenience shop, laundry room, gym, and a multi-level security system.

Additionally, it promotes sustainable living through energy-efficient lighting, water conservation systems, and green building materials.

Commenting on the official launch of Cahaya Kristal, Encorp Group CEO Hazurin Harun said that Sabah’s enchanting landscape and unparalleled vistas has inspired it to create Cahaya Kristal.

“With our 23-year track record in West Malaysia and the exciting incentives we offer, we invite homebuyers to experience a harmonious blend of nature and convenience in this new residential project. On this new frontier, Encorp aspires to become the choice of the people in Sabah.”