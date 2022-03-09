End of physical distancing in houses of worship lauded, but maintain SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: The announcement to end physical distancing during congregational prayers in mosques and surau, as well as mass prayers in non-Muslim houses of worship, as the country enters the Transition to Endemic Phase starting April 1 has received good response from all quarters.

However, many also insisted that the basic standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 should be maintained.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahamd said the announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday was indeed a much-awaited one, especially with the upcoming month of Ramadan.

He said as much as the announcement would allow more Muslims to enliven mosques and surau, the implementation and the final SOP would be decided by the religious authorities in their respective states.

“However, we would like to call on all Muslims to continue praying for the people and the country to be protected from disasters and calamities,” he posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Senator Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad in his social media post said the effort to close the gaps between the congregants during congregational prayers has also been done in Saudi Arabia recently.

So, it is about time for the government to follow suit.

Nevertheless, he said full cooperation from state religious authorities was important to maintain the basic SOP such as the wearing of face masks and hand sanitiser as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

Malaysia Hindu Sangam president Datuk R.S. Mohan Shan said even though the country was about to enter the Transition to Endemic Phase, it was important to follow the existing SOP such as physical distancing and the wearing of face masks.

“I would personally advise temple managements to still follow certain rules as a way of prevention of the virus although we are fully vaccinated.

“We should take care of ourselves first as a way of prevention I think the SOP is still needed in a certain way in the temples to make sure the devotees could perform their rituals safely,“ he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Batu Gajah Sri Subramaniam Swamy Temple Dr Subramaniam Suppiah said the public should not be too complacent, but rather be more cautious and comply with the existing SOP.

“There are still people suffering from this virus and I would advise all to continue complying with certain rules and guidelines in order to be safe,” he said.-Bernama