End political disputes, give Hajiji room to develop Sabah: PM

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all political parties to stop fighting in Sabah and give space to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to administer and develop the state.

Anwar said instead of using the political arena for staging endless fights and creating enmity, all quarters regardless of their background should come together to develop Sabah.

“Now that there is a mandate, use it to take care of the state. As the leadership has been chosen, we hold to the mandate. If you feel like fighting, wait for the election.

“Now is the time to carry out the mandate to administer the state and uphold the dignity of the state and the people,” he said when delivering his mandate to state and federal civil servants at the Sabah International Convention Centre here yesterday.

Also present were Hajiji, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Anwar said among the matters emphasised in Budget 2023, which he tabled on Friday, was the eradication of hardcore poverty involving about 130,000 people.

“There are many (hardcore poor) in Sabah, so we will use all the strength of the state and federal governments to save these people,” he said.

He said it could be done with political will and he believed the people of Sabah were committed in this matter. -Bernama