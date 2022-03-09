Endemic phase transition: Continued protection given but community solidarity needed

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to protect the people against Covid-19 infection although the country will be transitioning to the endemic phase from April 1, says Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix).

He said the transition process should be followed by a change from being dependent on government intervention to community solidarity and individuals’ responsibilities including continuing with the vaccination programme for children and administering of the booster dose.

“We can no longer depend on the standard operating procedure (SOP) and Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Act 2021).

“The government will also increase the treatment options for the infected patients with new medications and monitoring of positive cases from home through our virtual CAC (Covid-19 Assessment Centre),” he said at a news conference in Parliament building, here, today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Malaysia would be shifting to the endemic phase which would see more relaxation to the rules in various sectors and full reopening of the country’s borders

On community solidarity and individuals’ responsibilities, Khairy said the people would no longer be forced to follow the rules and issued summonses. Instead, emphasis would be on complying with the mitigating SOP.

“We no longer want to see people being forced, given summonses and so no but creating good air circulation at the workplaces and implementing a work-from-home system if it is suitable.

“The responsibilities of individuals is more to adhering to the self health control protocol such as undergoing the test for symptoms, wearing a high-quality face mask and practising reasonable physical distancing,“ he said.

Khairy said the Ministry of Health (MOH) had so far, distributed two million Covid-19 care packs for free to 57 per cent of the B40 families to assist them in the transition to the endemic phase.

He added that the packs would be distributed to the rest in the B40 group at the end of this month.

Asked whether the endemic transition phase protocol would be reviewed if cases spike or there is the spread of a more contagious Covid-19 variant, Khairy said the MOH was prepared for any possibility.

“I have advised the Cabinet that the protocol must be reviewed if necessary and we believe that not only Malaysia, but any country will also review its protocol including on the opening of its borders if a situation could derail its health system,” he added.

However, he said, with the data and information obtained before the transition decision was made, the MOH hoped that it would be one way ahead and not a U-turn.

On the current Omicron infection situation in Malaysia, Khairy said that until yesterday (March 8). the usage of beds for non-critical Covid-19 cases, including the suspected cases was at 69 per cent while the bed usage at the intensive care units (ICUs) for Covid-19 cases was at 42 per cent and the use of ventilators at 25 per cent.

“The overall bed usage for non-critical cases including Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 cases is at 70 per cent while at the ICUs for both types of cases is at 59 per cent. Overall, our healthcare system is still capable of handling both types of cases,” he added.-Bernama