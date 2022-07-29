Energy commission conducting further investigation into power supply disruption

PUTRAJAYA: The Energy Commission of Malaysia (ST) is conducting further investigation to identify the cause of the power supply disruption in several areas in Peninsular Malaysia on Wednesday.

The commission said in a statement today that the investigation was being conducted to ensure that a similar incident does not recur and to also propose improvement measures that need to be taken.

“ST views the electricity supply outage that occurred in most states in Peninsular Malaysia on July 27 very seriously,” the statement read.

The commission also said that action under the provision of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 and the Electricity Regulations 1994 can be taken against any party if there was any related offences.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the outage occurred because of a trip at the North Yong Peng 275kV main intake substation in Johor following some equipment damage at the station.

“The incident also caused several delivery lines from other substations to be affected, which resulted in an outage on the national grid system.

“The supply disruption also caused the national grid system to suffer frequency drop and the automatic load shedding scheme was activated in several areas where electricity supply was automatically cut off to stablise the grid system’s frequency,” the commission said.

ST said that Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) managed to restore supply in stages after taking into consideration the grid system’s stability, and the restoration process began at 12.56 pm and was completed in 2 hours and 21 minutes.

TNB confirmed on Wednesday that electricity supply was disrupted in several areas in Peninsular Malaysia and said that it originated from damaged equipment at the North Yong Peng main intake substation in Yong Peng, Johor.

Petaling Jaya, Cheras, Bangi (in the Klang Valley); Bayan Lepas and Seberang Jaya (Penang); Panchor, Johor and Bandar Indera Mahkota, Pahang were among the areas hit by the power outage that started at 12.39 pm.-Bernama