Enforcement of permit to enter Kledang Saiong permanent forest reserve postponed

TAPAH: The enforcement of permit to enter permanent forest reserves to carry out recreational activities through seasonal passes in the Bukit Kledang area, Kledang Saiong Forest Reserve has been postponed until further notice, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

He said the matter would be further discussed in the state executive council meeting next week.

“I have informed Perak Forestry director Datuk Mohamed Zin Yusop to take note of the matter and take the necessary action,” he said told reporters after attending the Moh Mengopi programme here today.

The Perak State Forestry Department has recently announced that the enforcement of permit to enter permanent forest reserves for the purpose of carrying out daily recreational activities through seasonal passes at the area will take effect next month.

According to the announcement, Malaysian citizens will be charged between RM10 and RM200 while the permit fees for foreigners are from RM400 to RM800 with a processing fee of RM20.-Bernama