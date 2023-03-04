Enforcement officer in remand for alleged bribery

KUALA TERENGGANU: An officer of an enforcement agency is on remand for five days until Friday (April 7) over an allegation that he received a bribe amounting to RM2,500 to ensure special treatment to a prisoner.

The remand order against the suspect, in his 30s, was issued by Magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a MACC source, the man was arrested when he went to give his statement at the Kemaman MACC office at 1.30 pm yesterday.

The case is investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (ASPRM) Act 2009 which is punishable by 20 years in prison and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. -Bernama