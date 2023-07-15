Enforcement personnel among three arrested for corruption

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested three individuals, including an enforcement personnel, on suspicion of accepting bribes amounting to approximately RM12,000.

According to a source, the 35-year-old enforcement personnel, who works in Tawau, was believed to be in cahoots with two men, aged between 40 and late 50s, suspected of being involved in the smuggling of foreigners.

The three of them are believed to be acting as middlemen to help foreigners without valid travel documents to travel to Kuala Lumpur from Tawau without going through the checkpoint at Tawau Airport.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy when contacted confirmed the arrest.

He said the three individuals are being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. -Bernama