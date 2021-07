PETALING JAYA: Lack of communication between policy-makers and the people is the main reason for discontent over the formulation and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOP), experts say.

They were responding to a call by economist Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam urging the government to listen to the people and revise the Covid-19 battle strategy.

University of Malaya economics professor Datuk Dr Rajah Rasiah, who agreed with Ramon, said he too had made this point in media interviews.

“In addition to the need to enforce the same governance standards on everyone, there is a clear necessity to engage the people in the framing of SOP.

“This will ensure that people’s livelihoods are not seriously undermined while supply lines are strengthened to meet demand in the country, especially of essential goods and services,” he told theSun.

Rasiah added the government will have to ensure that those on the ground implementing the SOP are trained well, and rule or decide always in favour of the people, when in doubt.

He also pointed out the contradictory statements made recently on the state of the nation’s economy.

“While our International Trade and Industry minister said that there are signs of an economic recovery, the prime minister contradicted him by saying that Malaysia has been losing around RM1 billion every day during the movement control order (MCO) period.

“Malaysia’s reported trade balance has been impressive, with the current account growing in record proportions in 2020 and the last six months. However, such a performance is not seen in the bulk of businesses, especially petty, small and medium businesses, many of which have been forced to close down because of lockdowns.”

Rasiah noted that the government should not have reintroduced the MCO because movement restrictions affect the poor most as their survival depends on daily work.

He suggested that the government review its SOP to ensure that most businesses are allowed to function, while carefully sealing off gaps in infection routes.

Echoing Ramon’s view, Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal said communication is very important for pandemic management.

“The daily security and health communication from the National Security Council and Health Ministry has been standardised and is working well. However, communication on major policy shifts is still poor and takes a few days to a week to get harmonised.”

Sanjay added that communication and policy making seem to be “one way, with a

top-down approach”. “A whole-of-society approach is needed for this pandemic.”

On Ramon’s comment on policies and SOP being based on elitist views, Sanjay said the SOP should be evaluated on their feasibility for the common man rather than just using a top-down authoritative or punitive approach.

“If many find some of the SOP difficult to comply with, then maybe they should be discarded. High

non-compliance leads to poor intervention.”

Small and Medium Enterprises Association secretary-general Yeoh Seng Hooi said micromanaging and inappropriate orders have affected small and medium enterprises (SME) in particular, and more than 60% of them do not expect to recover by year end.

“There should not be arbitrary enforcement and inconsistencies in the SOP.”

Yeoh said SME with 50% of staff who have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines should be allowed to operate as studies have shown that there is extensive protection from the first dose.