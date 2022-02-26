Engagement with PSK for PwDs for implementation of JKMPay: KPWKM

PUTRAJAYA: Engagement sessions are held with the welfare voluntary organisations (PSK) for persons with disabilities (PwDs) to improve delivery of service to the group, said the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM).

According to the ministry, the engagement sessions, carried out through the Social Welfare Department (JKM), are held to provide information on the improvement of services for the PwDs, as well as on the implementation of the pilot programme on the cashless welfare assistance payments through JKMPay.

“The discussion during the engagement session touched a lot on JKMPay. Explanation on who is involved in the JKMPay programm, how it is implemented and what are the services provided under JKMPay have been explained in detail,“ said the ministry in a statement here today.

The ministry said JKM will continue to strengthen the process of digitalising the public service delivery in line with the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint (RTEDM) for the well-being of the people in line with the Shared properity Vision.

The ministry said it also took note of issues arising from the ministry's target groups by using the “whole government and whole of nation” approach so that the mobilisation of various parties such as PSK, agencies, corporates, local leaders and communities could be utilised to ensure success of programmes, especially the delivery of government services to the target groups.-Bernama