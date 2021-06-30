England send Germany home in Euro last 16

LONDON: Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane's second-half goals helped England overcome Germany 2-0 at Wembley on Tuesday, reaching the Euro 2020 quarterfinals.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the Three Lions team broke the deadlock in the second half with Sterling’s sensational score before Kane added a second to seal the win.

Both teams changed their formations to improve defence for the eye-catching match in London with Germany dominating the first 15 minutes.

England endured the pressure and found their way to control the game. Their best chance in the first half came when Sterling's powerful shot from the middle forced Manuel Neuer to leap across the goal to parry it away and Maguire's header later was saved comfortably by the German captain.

After a goalless draw with numerous challenges for the ball in the middle, Jack Grealish was sent onto the pitch and the Aston Villa playmaker helped England to gear up in attacking.

In the 75th minute, Sterling, who scored the winners against Croatia and the Czech Republic in the group stage, briskly sent Luke Shaw's low cross into net from close range.

More than 40,000 England fans rocked the stadium with roars and stomps and Kane gave them another chance to celebrate wildly.

In the 86th minute, Grealish's smart cross found Kane in the box, the England captain nodded home from close range to nail the win for the Three Lions.

“We knew we needed to put a big performance in against a very good side, and I think we did that today,“ said Sterling. “We knew the intensity that we can play at, not a lot of teams can deal with it. “

In their last European Championship knockout match at Wembley in, England were defeated by final winners Germany in the semifinal 1996 after a shootout. Current England manager Gareth Southgate was the one who missed the crucial penalty shot.

England will face the winners between Sweden and Ukraine in Rome on Saturday. -Bernama