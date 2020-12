KUALA LUMPUR: The government will enforce the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for 14 days from tomorrow up to Jan 10, in three localities, each involving two zones in Johor and one in Negeri Sembilan.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the EMCO involved the Johor Bahru Correctional Centre and staff quarters at Batu 19 Jalan Ulu Choh-Pontian, Dewan Arena Segitiga, Lot 19094, Taman Desa Sejahtera, Mukim Kota Tinggi where Covid-19 positive detainees from the Kota Tinggi police headquarters will be placed.

According to him, the decision was made on the advice and risk assessment by the Health Ministry (MOH) following the increase in Covid-19 cases in these localities as well as to prevent the spread of the disease.

“At the correctional centre, the MOH confirmed that eight Covid-19 positive cases were recorded within eight days from Dec 16 to 23.

“These cases were detected when the accused person appeared in court hearings in other districts. There are 685 people among the accused persons and staff at the correctional centre who were exposed to these eight positive cases,” he said in a statement on the development of the Movement Control Order (MCO) today.

The EMCO will involve 937 detainees, 322 personnel and 128 family members staying at the quarters comprising 102 housing units.

For the EMCO at the hall in Mukim Kota Tinggi, he said MOH reported a rise in Covid-19 infections detected among detainees at the Kota Tinggi IPD lockup and screening found 125 positive Covid-19 cases recorded among the detainees at the lockup.

“Hence, the EMCO will be enforced at the Dewan Arena Segitiga, where all Covid-19 positive detainees from the Kota Tinggi IPD lockup will be placed,” he said.

Jelebu Prison will be placed under EMCO due to the rise in positive Covid-19 cases involving detainees and staff at the prison and staff quarters.

“As of Dec 22, the MOH conducted 1,086 screenings and 307 people tested positive, namely involving 305 accused persons and two wardens,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also reminded that the EMCO standard operating procedures (SOP) at the prison were similar to those previously announced, including no movement (entering and exiting) and visits by family members were not allowed. — Bernama