THE price of goat feed in 2021 was RM55 per bag of 48kg. Within half a year, the price went up to RM69.

Prices of chicken feed have also increased more than 10% since early this year.

The increase in production costs and other factors have made many chicken farmers give up rearing chickens or reduce their number.

This increase in production costs will be passed down to consumers, hence, the current cost of food, which seems to be spiralling out of control.

The conventional form of farming that uses chemical fertilisers and pesticides is also getting more expensive.

Based on our findings from WEA’s community project, we found that women’s involvement in agriculture can help increase crop and livestock production, which will benefit both producers and consumers.

The project entitled Enhancing Women’s Participation in Natural Integrated Farming, funded by Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme under the United Nations Development Programme, was carried out in Sawah Sempadan, Tg Karang in Selangor and Wakaf Aik in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

This positive cascading effect will help in our food security.

Currently, women in Malaysia are only playing a small role in solving the food security issue, especially as they are barely taking part in raising crops and livestock.

Women are marginalised in the field of agriculture due to a shift towards large-scale farming and monoculture.

Opportunities for skills training in agriculture, especially natural integrated farming, were not made available to women.

Instead, the focus was more on enhancing their traditional women’s roles such as culinary, tailoring and make-up skills.

The approach used in getting women involved in agriculture production may need further exploring as it is perceived that women are not interested in farming.

Women are keen learners and hungry for new knowledge as shared by Rubiah Abdul Rahman, 54: “I felt happy and excited as there were many new things to learn, such as information about Black Soldier Fly breeding using kitchen waste, vermicomposting and homemade organic fertiliser.”

She recognised the importance of sustainable farming and the need for the involvement of committed non-governmental organisations to provide knowledge and support.

Her excitement about her newfound knowledge was shared with her friends and relatives.

“So instead of my friends frequently asking the same questions, I decided that it was better if they took the opportunity to attend such programmes whenever offered.”

Rubiah said teaching entrepreneurship, marketing and promotion to women boost their self-confidence to run their own business in natural farming.

In her words: “Many marketable farm products can fetch a high price and open up business opportunities among housewives. We were equipped with the knowledge of production, yet we lack the skill to turn it into a business.”

Malaysia needs to recognise that women have the potential to play a larger role in food security solutions through active participation in agriculture.

We urge the government to strengthen the technical capacity in agriculture, especially in natural integrated farming among women, establish policies that recognise and promote women’s role in the production of crops and livestock preferably through natural integrated farming, enhance community-centred farming and recognise the role of non-government organisations that can drive the natural integrated farming agenda.

Dr Anizan Isahak is vice-president of the Women For Equality Association (WEA) for Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com