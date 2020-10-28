Enough of politicking, time to fight Covid-19 - Political analyst

KUALA LUMPUR: “Enough of politicking, time to fight Covid-19” - is a clear message to end the political scenarios and dramas that happened over the past few weeks, which have finally been ‘calmed down’ with Istana Negara calling all politicians to stop all forms of politicking which will disrupt the government’s stability.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, after discussing with the Malay Rulers last Sunday, also issued a decree stating, among others, that there was no need to declare a state of emergency for the country or any other parts of Malaysia and that the current government has been able to deal with Covid-19 well and effectively.

A political analyst from Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Dr Syahruddin Awang Ahmad said the decree from Istana Negara should be well-understood by all political parties, from both the government and the opposition.

“Get rid of the selfishness, open up the mind an accept that for every leader and party, there is a greater responsibility at the moment, which is to repay the voters who had voted for them.“

“All political leaders need to go back to their parties and to reach a consensus to help the government fight the Covid-19 pandemic through their respective party machinery,“ he told Bernama.

He said there was also a need for political parties to work together to come up with a plan that covers all aspects to address the Covid-19 outbreak for the situation in the country to be restored.

To do so, the political parties have to set aside their ideological differences and close ranks, he said, adding that this would lead to the formation of a bigger party machinery to think and implement ideas to help ease the burden of government agencies in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he said, it had to be done consistently and continuously and translated into swift action.

“If this can be done, then the political party leaders will regain their image and reputation of caring for the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, geostrategist Azmi Hassan said all quarters should stop their politicking, including making threats to bring down their opponents, but to focus on efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 which is worrying society.

“The problem with too much politicking is that it is likely to lead to an early 15th General Election (GE15) and this is what the people want to avoid. The people are also waiting for the 2021 Budget which will be tabled during the Parliamentary sitting next month.

“If these tests fail, it proves that our politicians are only concerned with the agenda of their political parties and not the people’s interests,” he added.

Meanwhile, another political analyst, Mohd Shukri Shuib said the 2021 Budget has to be adopted by consensus if it is true the royal decree was taken as a constructive criticism to the country.

The senior lecturer in Political Affairs, Policy and International Studies at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) said it could be seen when the ‘politicking’ among politicians in the ruling parties was stopped, with support from the opposition bloc to give way for the tabling of the 2021 Budget.

“It is like an ‘Ambulance Budget’ that is in emergency and has to be given way, so there is less politics, (but) to work for the people and build the country...that is what that should be done.

“Although there is dissatisfaction among them, possibly attempts to “teach” certain individuals, figures, it should not be by way of overthrowing the government and hampering the country’s governance which is facing a critical time with Covid-19,“ he added. — Bernama