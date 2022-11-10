Ensure allocation spent for their intended purpose

AS usual, the national budget that was tabled in Parliament on Friday promises to bring hope and joy to the people.

Those in the low-income bracket, those who are dependent on social assistance, women entrepreneurs and others in a host of needy situations can look forward to some relief and financial assistance to tide them over these difficult times.

But some questions remain. For instance, on what basis were the allocations made?

It is understandable that the Education Ministry and Health Ministry were among the top recipients.

However, why is it that the Finance Ministry has been allocated the biggest share of the budget?

I hope Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will have ready answers for this and other questions in Parliament soon.

Otherwise, tongues will wag and adverse comments will be made on the ever-critical social media.

But of greater concern than this is that which has been voiced year after year of transparency and accountability when it comes to spending the monies so allocated.

Almost every year, the Auditor-General’s (AG) Report reports instances when there have been serious leakages and overspending by some government departments.

Almost like clockwork, the AG highlights yearly weaknesses in the government’s procurement and oversight procedures, resulting in the loss of millions of ringgit through wastage and abuse.

But precious little is heard of afterwards of measures undertaken to punish the miscreants or to ensure that there is no repeat of official malfeasance.

Some MPs have been urging the government to set up special committees to ensure that all issues raised in the AG’s Report are addressed promptly.

It was proposed that the committees should identify individuals who played a hand in financial mismanagement as highlighted regularly by the AG.

But there has been no response. Only disquiet.

In a speech to celebrate his birthday in 2021, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong called for action to address the RM620 million losses highlighted in the 2020 AG report.

There has only been deafening silence since then.

As the saying goes, there’s many a slip between the cup and the lip.

And if the authorities concerned continue to be lackadaisical about managing public funds, then the goodies promised in the national Budgets will not all go to the intended recipients but to avaricious officials in public service.

So, as the government presents its annual Budget to Parliament, it must also ensure that there is maximum accountability and transparency.

That is, every ringgit of the allocation for the various ministries, departments and agencies must be spent for the purpose for which it was intended.

There is also an urgent need to overcome bureaucratic red tape for approvals from the authorities for various purposes and simplify procedures when assisting deserving groups.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Kuala Lumpur