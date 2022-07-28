Ensuring cleanliness at food outlets

PETALING JAYA: In ensuring the public’s safety and health when consuming food at eateries, local councils are playing their roles by closely monitoring food operators’ premises.

Kajang Municipal Council corporate planning and public relations director Kamarul Izlan Sulaiman said unclean food premises are a public health hazard as customers risk getting food poisoning, typhoid fever and cholera.

“The council’s food safety and general health control unit has an important role to play – to carry out scheduled checks.

“Routine inspections are also carried out to ascertain and verify the grade of hygiene that has been given to a premises.

“Unclean outlets will be closed if it scores 50% and below what is expected,” he said.

As of June, a total of 328 compounds were issued to owners because their premises were not in good condition and clean at all times.

For instance, it was found that food waste was haphazardly dumped, and garbage was carelessly thrown into nearby drains as well as on pedestrian areas near the premises.

“The operators also didn’t take pest control measures against rodents, flies or insects. Their staff did not wear clean aprons and headgear while serving customers and preparing food.

“Some of them are not vaccinated against typhoid fever and other diseases as directed by the council.”

Kamarul Izlan said if an owner repeats the same offence and does not follow the council’s instructions, the premises will be ordered to close.

“For the first offence, the premises would be closed for five days, while for the second offence, it would be closed for seven days. For the third offence, it will be required to close for 14 days. If it happens for the fourth time, the licence will be revoked,” he said.

“The percentage of premises that get grades A and B increase every year. Meanwhile, the number of outlets ordered to close due to unhygienic conditions is also declining.

“To ensure the safety of public health, the council will constantly monitor and act against any party that violates the rules and regulations.

“The council will not compromise, especially on matters involving the health of the community.”

A Kuala Lumpur City Hall spokesman said it conducts routine inspections of eateries under its jurisdiction.

A total of 3,217 summonses had been issued to premises owners as of June. The most serious offence was failure to maintain the grease trap inside eateries.

“Our enforcement team raided various locations in Kuala Lumpur. Operators caught repeating an offence have had their premises closed for up to 14 days,” said the spokesman.

City Hall is also carrying out health education for operators on the need to maintain cleanliness of their premises.

“The levels of hygiene at restaurants fluctuate, depending on how the management handles cleanliness issues.

“To add to the problem, a higher customer volume during peak hours makes it difficult to keep premises clean at such times. We hope that all food operators will play their part to ensure handlers obey the rules and regulations set by the Environment and Health Department.”