Ensuring flight safety

PETALING JAYA: While they are rare, airplane and helicopter crashes happen from time to time throughout the world. And sometimes, lives are lost, as in the latest helicopter crash in Bidor, Perak, on Sept 8 that took the life of its pilot. So, what safety standards need to be maintained for aircraft to be certified airworthy so that passengers and crew can remain safe?

GIAAN Flying Academy chairman Datuk Sirajudin Y. Mohamed Mydin said most aircraft operations, operators and owners must comply with Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Safety Management System (SMS) requirements.

He said the SMS has been adopted and practised globally under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 19 – Safety Management.

Sirajudin said the main purpose of the SMS is to ensure a systematic approach to managing aircraft operations risks.

“The Civil Aviation Directive 19 – Safety Management describes the requirements for SMS in relation to aviation industry players in Malaysia and is integrated into all aviation aspects such as maintenance, flight training and flight operations. Even the aerodrome provides the same level of safety responses.”

He said for GIAAN Flying Academy to have a safe flight training operation, an approved maintenance organisation (AMO) is contracted to ensure the aircraft is maintained in accordance with CAAM requirements.

“These AMOs are required by law to employ personnel with specific licences and type ratings to certify that the aircraft is safe.

“Adherence to the routine maintenance schedule provided by the aircraft manufacturer is also fundamental as it affects the aircraft’s airworthiness.

“A 50-hour interval or a four month check should be carried out if the aircraft has not flown for 50 hours. All maintenance needs to be carried out as best as possible to improve safety levels.”

Sirajudin said the maintenance check for aircraft is already set out based on the number of hours the plane has flown, adding that CAAM also carries out audits on the maintenance of aircraft to ensure it meets the safety standards.

“A licensed aircraft engineer may make maintenance repairs, troubleshoot problems on aircraft systems, conduct inspections and make upgrades to aircraft parts or its structure to ensure its continued airworthiness.

“The mechanics of aircraft maintenance involve several things,” he said.

“They are airframe and powerplant mechanics, inspection authorisation endorsed mechanics, or a certificated repair station.”

He said even if a minor defect is discovered, it is treated as a major problem since it could affect safety during flight training.

Sirajudin added that unlike a car that can pull up at the road shoulder if it has an engine or other issues, an aircraft cannot have a problem in flight as it can crash.

He said the safety of an aircraft via proper maintenance is of paramount importance to ensure lives are not endangered.