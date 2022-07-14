Entertainment tax: KPKT to act as facilitator between creative industry players, state govts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will act as a facilitator between the creative industry activists and the state governments in connection with the entertainment tax issue.

Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican(pix) said the ministry would try to help the industry players because entertainment tax is within the jurisdiction of the state authorities.

In a posting on his official Facebook, he said he was aware of the concerns and complaints of the industry players regarding the issue, adding that he understood that it was not easy to produce quality works that best meet the needs of the audience.

He said he had also met with famed film producer and director Datuk Yusof Haslam and Studio Kembara owner and producer of the Mat Kilau film, Abdul Rahman Mat Dali to discuss the growth of the country’s creative industry as well as Mat Kilau’s success at the box office.

Reezal Merican said the industry was also part of the component that complemented the liveability aspect of the Malaysian Family and hoped that it will continue to grow and convey constructive messages across generations.

Art activists have raised complaints about the 25 per cent entertainment tax imposed on them including film producers, which is deemed too high and many are demanding that the rate be reduced or channelled back to the creative industry.

The issue was raised following Mat Kilau’s success in collecting RM71 million after 19 days of screenings, making history as the highest grossing local film to date.-Bernama