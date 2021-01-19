Entire nation to come under MCO except Sarawak - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Movement Control Order (MCO) will be implemented in Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Terengganu from Jan 22 to Feb 4 2021, thus bringing the entire nation under MCO except Sarawak.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the measure was taken after the increasing positive Covid-19 cases in the community in the states involved,

“From risk assessment and on the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH), the government agreed that MCO is enforced in the states to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said in a media conference on the development of MCO here today.

Earlier, MCO came into force in six states, namely Penang, Selangor, Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor and Sabah from Jan 13 to 26.

Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan were under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) while Perlis and and Sarawak came under Recovery MCO (RMCO) during the period.

On Jan 16, MCO was also implemented in Kelantan until Jan 26.

On the implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP), he said it would be the same as announced earlier in which residents are not allowed go out of the house except two individuals from one house at one time to buy daily essential goods as well as in emergency cases.

Movements in and out of all MCO areas are only allowed with police approval, he said.

Nonetheless, he said restaurants, food shops, food trucks, roadside hawkers, food courts, kiosks, food stalls, sundry shops and convenient stores are allowed to operate from 6 am to 8 pm.

Food supply and selling activities would only be allowed for takeaway , drive-through or by delivery from 6 am to 8 pm while hospitals and clinics could operate for 24 hours.

“Pharmacies and shops for daily essential items can operate from 6 am to 8 pm, petrol stations can operate from 6 am to 10 pm except on highways which are allowed open for 24 hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Amber Court Apartment in Bentong, Pahang would end as scheduled following a falling trend in reported COVID-19 cases with no screening samples awaiting results.

Also ending tomorrow is the EMCO at Moral Rehabilitation Centre in Muar, Johor, except at the accommodation block at Block C and School Block which would be extended to Feb 3 as there is a balance of 85 active cases in the two blocks. — Bernama