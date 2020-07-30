Entrance to Istana Negeri in KK under tight police security

KOTA KINABALU: Police have tightened security at the entrance to Istana Negeri here following the latest political developments in Sabah.

This measure was taken after former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman claimed at a press conference here this evening that he had a simple majority to form a new government in the state.

The situation in the vicinity of the Istana Negeri, the official residence of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, is under control and reporters have started gathering outside to cover the unfolding events.

Musa had said that he will have an audience with Tun Juhar but there has been no confirmation on this matter.

At his press conference, Musa had stated that he will be handing over to Tun Juhar statutory declarations (SDs) from state assemblymen who have confirmed their stand to support the new coalition headed by him to form the new state government.

However, he did not reveal the number of assemblymen backing him to take over the state government which is led by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president.

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly has 65 representatives, including five who are nominated. The simple majority is, therefore, 33 seats.

The current state government has 45 seats while the opposition bloc 20.

Musa is also Sungai Sibuga assemblyman and the sole UMNO representative in the State Assembly. -Bernama