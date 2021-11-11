Entrepreneur loses over RM300,00 in Macau scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman entrepreneur has claimed to have suffered losses of RM310,000 after being contacted by a 'bank officer'.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said in a statement today that the 55-year-old local woman had been contacted by a man impersonating a bank officer who claimed that the victim's credit card had been used to make transactions in large amounts.

He said in the incident that took place last Sunday, the victim was told to contact ‘Bank Negara Malaysia’ via the telephone number that the man provided.

“In the conversation, the victim was asked to disclose her banking information and only realised she had been duped when she received a message informing of several transactions from her account to an unknown account.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,“ he said, adding that the victim lodged a police report a day after the incident.

Mohd Mahidisham said to avoid becoming a victim of the Macau scam, the police advised the public to get the details of the authorities such as the name/rank of the caller and place of duty.

“Contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2146 0584/0585, CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-2610 1559/1599, or any nearby police station for any crime or suspicious activity,“ he said.-Bernama