Environmental groups: Probe against those behind Bentong floods

PETALING JAYA: A total of 45 environmental NGOs are calling for an immediate and independent inquiry over the recent floods that devastated the Bentong district of Pahang.

In a joint statement statement, the groups via Global Environment Centre said the inquiry must identify actions on flood prevention, mitigation and preparedness.

“The mudflows and log slides, which occurred between December 18 and 19 and turned rivers, roads and villages into seas of mud and timber debris, has led to destruction and damage of hundreds of houses in several villages and the loss of almost 10 lives to date.

“While we acknowledge the swift and immediate action to rescue and help victims of floods, mudflows and log slides over the past week and encourage ongoing action in the future, we strongly believe that there is a dire need for a more holistic and cohesive approach towards flood prevention, mitigation and preparedness.”

The groups also pointed out that weak systemic issues on existing infrastructural and support mechanisms could be possibly the reason behind the devastating tragedy.

“These include extensive logging, forest clearing at steep hills, and inadequate erosion and sediment controls.

“These forests are also environmentally sensitive areas, important for biodiversity conservation and forming part of the Central Forest Spine conservation zone,” it added.

The statement further revealed that large-scale logging and forest clearance on steep slopes have been occurring in the region, alleging that these activities were undertaken without Environmental Impact Assessments.

The groups also stressed the need for urgent moratorium on forest clearing and logging in Bentong and demanded that the state and federal governments allocate funds to support post-flood recovery plans to rebuild villages and properties.